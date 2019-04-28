Oilers Hold Serve on Home Ice

April 28, 2019





TULSA, OK - A second straight 3-1 win for the Tulsa Oilers (6-3-0) over the Idaho Steelheads (4-3-0) Sunday at the BOK Center gave the Oilers a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Mountain Division Finals.

Tulsa jumped out to an 8-2 shots advantage in the early going in Game 2 and Stephen Perfetto scored on a 3-on-1 rush to put the Oilers in front 1-0 just 3:18 into the game. Idaho killed off two first period penalties, as the Oilers carried the one-goal lead into the locker room at the end of 20 minutes.

The Oilers oushot the Steelheads 11-7 in the middle frame, but Idaho evened the score at 1-1 on its first power play, when Brad McClure deflected a shot in the slot that redirected behind Devin Williams. The teams entered the third period tied at a goal apiece.

Captain Adam Pleskach broke the deadlock with a power play goal from the doorstep to put Tulsa in front 2-1 with 11:51 remaining in regulation. Pleskach added his second empty-net goal of the series to finish the scoring. Williams stopped 24 of 25 Idaho shots, earning his fourth straight win.

The series now shifts to Boise, as the Oilers and Steelheads are scheduled to play Games 3 and 4 Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:10pm CT at CenturyLink Arena. If necessary, Game 5 would be played Friday in Boise. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:50pm.

