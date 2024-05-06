Solar Bears Announce New Date and Time for Game Five of Second Round Series
May 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today (May 6) that Game Five of the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades will now take place on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center in Orlando.
Orlando's second round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - 1-5 L - (FLA leads series 1-0)
Game 2 - 3-6 L - (FLA leads series 2-0)
Game 3 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7pm - Kia Center
Game 4 - Thursday, May 9 at 7pm - Kia Center
*Game 5 - Saturday, May 11 at 7pm - Kia Center
*Game 6 - Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30pm - Hertz Arena
*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30pm - Hertz Arena
*if necessary
Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office.
For customers with tickets to Game Five originally scheduled for Sunday, May 12, those tickets will be accepted on Saturday night at the new game time of 7pm. Mystery Ticket buyers will receive further instructions in a separate email.
For questions or concerns, please reach out to client services at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com or call (407) 951-8200.
