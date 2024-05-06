Walleye Weekly No. 30: May 6, 2024

Regular Season Record: 48-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Playoff Wins

ROUND ONE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 3 vs. Wheeling (2-1 Win/OT)

May 4 vs. Wheeling (5-3 Win)

May 8 at Wheeling (7:10 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 10 at Wheeling (7:10 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 11 at Wheeling (IF NECESSARY) (7:10 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 13 vs. Wheeling (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 14 vs. Wheeling (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Wheeling is reeling: The Toledo Walleye took two wins over the weekend over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday (2-1/OT) and Saturday (5-3) to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Fish look to continue their roll as they set the longest winning streak in ECHL history with each win.

The clutchest man on ice: Forward Brandon Hawkins led the ECHL with 93 points in the regular season, as well as posting the first 40 goal season in Walleye history. Hawkins has continued the torrid scoring, tallying nine points (3G, 6A) across the first five playoff games. Hawkins buried the overtime game-winner in game one of the series, for the second series in a row. The game-winner Friday made Hawkins the only Walleye player to ever score multiple overtime goals in the same postseason. Hawkins also set a Walleye playoff record with 13 shots on goal in Friday's game.

Blastin' Blisser: Forward Trenton Bliss had a career year with 72 points (27G, 45A) which would lead many other teams in the ECHL but was good for second on the Fish. The Appleton, WI native packed on to his great campaign with a game-winning goal in the series clincher in round one as well as riding a six-game point streak with eight points (3G, 5A) to begin the playoffs.

Money Mitch: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski is riding a six-game point streak with eight points (3G, 5A) to begin his Kelly Cup playoff run. Lewandowski had a spectacular rookie season, scoring 54 points (14G, 40A) in 57 games before moonlighting with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to finish the regular season, scoring three points (1G, 2A) in six games.

Walleye wagon: Toledo won their final 14 games on the schedule, marking the season high. The Walleye have started their Kelly Cup playoff run by winning six straight games for a combined 20 straight wins. This breaks the ECHL record for most consecutive wins combining regular season and playoffs, passing Las Vegas who won 18 straight in 2007 (13 regular season and 5 playoff).

Take Me Home, Country Roads: The Toledo Walleye head to Wheeling, WV for up to three games against the Wheeling Nailers. The Fish are guaranteed to play on Wednesday and Friday, with game five on Saturday if necessary, at WesBanco Arena.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Lewandowski (2G, 1A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 0.85 GAA, .958 SVP)

