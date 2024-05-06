ECHL Transactions - May 6

May 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 6, 2024:

Norfolk:

Add Oskari Salminen, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Delete Logan Neaton, G released from ATO (unrestricted free agent)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.