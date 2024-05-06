ECHL Transactions - May 6
May 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 6, 2024:
Norfolk:
Add Oskari Salminen, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Delete Logan Neaton, G released from ATO (unrestricted free agent)
