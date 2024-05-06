Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

May 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears head home for Game 3, 4, and 5* of the South Division Finals, beginning Tuesday night with Game Three at 7pm.

#3 Florida Everblades vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears:

Game 1 - 1-5 L - (FLA leads series 1-0)

Game 2 - 3-6 L - (FLA leads series 2-0)

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7pm - Kia Center

Game 4 - Thursday, May 9 at 7pm - Kia Center

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 11 at 7pm - Kia Center

*Game 6 - Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30pm - Hertz Arena

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30pm - Hertz Arena

*if necessary

AT A GLANCE:

PLAYOFF RECORD: 4-4 (.500)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

2024 PLAYOFF LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 9 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 6 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Two Players - 5 assists

PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 26 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Darik Angeli - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Game One: Orlando Solar Bears 1 at Florida Everblades 5

The Everblades scored 16 seconds into the hockey game and never looked back winning game one by a 5-1 score. Darik Angeli assisted on the Solar Bears goal to extend his point streak to six straight games.

Game Two: Orlando Solar Bears 3 at Florida Everblades 6

In a game that featured 79 penalty minutes and 14 power plays between the two teams, it was another hot start in the first period for the Everblades that did Orlando in. A three-goal deficit is as close as Orlando would get, falling eventually 6-3 in game two. Ben Carroll recorded two assists from the back end, while Jesse Jacques, Kevin Lombardi, and Mitchell Hoelscher filled the net for the Bears.

PLAYOFF BITES:

Spencer Kersten is one point behind Denver Manderson for the most points in a single playoff year (10 - 2017)

Darik Angeli leads the Solar Bears with a +6 rating

Kevin Lombardi recorded his first professional goal in Game Two at Florida.

The Solar Bears are 3-0 when scoring first in the playoffs

Orlando's two first period goals is the least among active teams in the ECHL playoffs.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024 Playoffs - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 2 GP, 1g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

