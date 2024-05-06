Steelheads Host Mavericks this Week for Three Games

May 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads and Kansas City Mavericks square off at the Idaho Central Arena this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with the Mountain Division Finals series even at one game apiece.

Tickets for all three games are on SALE NOW and can be purchased or at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at idahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS. Tickets start at just $19. See below for the full schedule:

Game 3 vs. Kansas City - Wednesday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m.

Game 4 vs. Kanas City - Friday, May 10 at 7:10 p.m.

Game 5 vs. Kansas City - Saturday, May 11 at 3:10 p.m.

Game 6 at Kansas City - Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. (*If Necessary*)

Game 7 at Kansas City - Wednesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. (*If Necessary*)

In Game One Saturday in Kansas City, Idaho fell by a final score of 4-2 but rebounded on Sunday for a 3-2 come from behind win to even the series.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on 95.3 FM and 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".

