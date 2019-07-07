Solano Shines on Mound, Spikes Fall to Muckdogs, 3-2

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Enmanuel Solano delivered seven innings of quality work on the mound for the State College Spikes, but the Batavia Muckdogs used a quick two-out flurry in the fourth to grab a lead they would carry to the end in taking a 3-2 decision at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Sunday night.

Solano (1-3) produced his second quality start of six innings or more allowing three earned runs or less, becoming the second State College (13-10) pitcher to do so this season after Jacob Schlesener. The native of Santo Domingo Oeste in the Dominican Republic gave up three runs, two of them earned, on six hits and a walk. Solano also recorded six strikeouts over his seven innings on the mound.

Batavia (14-8) scored the game's first run on a Troy Johnston single to center field in the first. In the fourth, the Muckdogs plated the tying run when Jack Strunc took a two-out walk and came in to score on Andrew Turner's double to right-center field. Turner then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Solano balk for the eventual winning tally.

Andrew Warner brought in both Spikes runs with a bases-loaded single down the third-base line in the opening frame. Warner upped his season RBI total to 12 as he drove in his first runs since June 17.

Moises Castillo went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and scored a run to help the State College offense.

Muckdogs reliever Geremy Galindez (2-0) picked up the win with two perfect innings in relief of starter Remey Reed. Reed, who held State College scoreless over seven innings in his last start against the Spikes on Tuesday, only went four innings on Sunday.

Evan Brabrand (4) notched the last four outs for the save. Brabrand yielded one walk in the effort.

The Spikes were also wearing their special Bark in the Park Jerseys for the night's second game on the first Bark in the Park Night, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC and the Centre Daily Times. The jerseys are currently up for bids on the LiveSource app, with the auction for each jersey going the whole summer.

The game was delayed 57 minutes at the outset by rain.

State College is now 1 1/2 games back of Batavia for the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division lead as they meet the Muckdogs on Monday night for the second game of a three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Schlesener (1-1), who set the State College franchise record for strikeouts in one game with 12 against Batavia on Wednesday, gets the ball for the Spikes. The southpaw is third in the NYPL with 29 strikeouts over 23 innings this year.

Batavia is slated to send right-hander Jackson Rose (2-1) to the mound.

