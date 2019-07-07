Riley Greene Promoted to Connecticut Tigers

Norwich, CT - The Detroit Tigers have promoted 2019 first-round-pick Riley Greene, to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers from the Gulf Coast League (GCL Tigers West). With the promotion, Bryant Packard has been promoted to the West Michigan Whitecaps in the Midwest League.

Greene will wear #31 for the Connecticut Tigers.

The Connecticut Tigers play today to begin a six-game road trip in Staten Island against the Yankees. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

