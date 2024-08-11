Solak Powers Tacoma to Victory

August 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-49) won their fifth game of the series behind two more home runs from Nick Solak, beating the Reno Aces (55-58) by a score of 8-4, Sunday at Greater Nevada Field.

The game didn't start the way the Rainiers wanted it to, as Reno got two runs in the first inning on a double from Kyle Garlick and a single from Andrew Knizner. Nick Solak cut Tacoma's deficit in half in the fourth with a solo home run.

They took their first lead of the game in the fifth on a disengagement violation and an RBI single from Samad Taylor. Tacoma never relinquished the lead again, adding a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Michael Papierski.

Reno got an RBI double from Jorge Barrosa in the eighth to make it 4-3, but a four-run ninth from the Rainiers blew the game open.

An RBI double from Luis Urias made it 5-3 and then Solak clubbed his second home run of the day, a three-run shot, to make it 8-3. The Aces scored on a sacrifice fly from Pavin Smith in their half of the ninth, but that is all they would score, as Joey Krehbiel closed out the game.

POSTGAME NOTES: Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double in the seventh inning. The outfielder is now one game shy of tying the season-long streak for any Tacoma player this year, at 13 games. Casey Lawrence allowed two runs in the first inning and gave up no more, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.0 innings. The right-hander earned his eighth win of the season with the outing.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off and travel home to start a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 12:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.