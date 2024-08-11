Walston Returns to Greater Nevada Field, Reno Drops Series Finale in 8-4 Loss vs Tacoma

Reno, Nevada. - The Reno Aces (20-18, 55-58) were unable to spark a rally against the Tacoma Rainiers (21-17, 64-49) in an 8-4 loss in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.

Blake Walston returned to Greater Nevada Field, starting the matchup on the mound in part of an MLB rehab for a left elbow strain. The southpaw was locked in, leaving the Rainiers scoreless in 3 2/3 frames with no walks and five punchouts. Walston drops his ERA from 4.54 to 4.12 with the performance.

Kyle Garlick and Jorge Barrosa were the main contributors on offense, both collecting two knocks with a double and RBI. Barrosa extended his hitting streak to five games with the effort, going 7-for-21 (.333) with one home run and four RBI over that stretch.

Andrew Knizner was productive in his second start as a member of the Aces, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. The backstop has gone 4-for-7 with one home run and two RBI with Reno this season.

Reno will now hit the road to El Paso to take on the Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Andrew Knizner: 2-for-3, 1 RBI

Blake Walston: 3.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

