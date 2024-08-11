Walston Returns to Greater Nevada Field, Reno Drops Series Finale in 8-4 Loss vs Tacoma
August 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada. - The Reno Aces (20-18, 55-58) were unable to spark a rally against the Tacoma Rainiers (21-17, 64-49) in an 8-4 loss in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.
Blake Walston returned to Greater Nevada Field, starting the matchup on the mound in part of an MLB rehab for a left elbow strain. The southpaw was locked in, leaving the Rainiers scoreless in 3 2/3 frames with no walks and five punchouts. Walston drops his ERA from 4.54 to 4.12 with the performance.
Kyle Garlick and Jorge Barrosa were the main contributors on offense, both collecting two knocks with a double and RBI. Barrosa extended his hitting streak to five games with the effort, going 7-for-21 (.333) with one home run and four RBI over that stretch.
Andrew Knizner was productive in his second start as a member of the Aces, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. The backstop has gone 4-for-7 with one home run and two RBI with Reno this season.
Reno will now hit the road to El Paso to take on the Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Kyle Garlick: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Andrew Knizner: 2-for-3, 1 RBI
Blake Walston: 3.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 11, 2024
- Solak Powers Tacoma to Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Walston Returns to Greater Nevada Field, Reno Drops Series Finale in 8-4 Loss vs Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Salt Lake Comes up Short in Series Finale against Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 11, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- August 11 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Reno Aces - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Walston Returns to Greater Nevada Field, Reno Drops Series Finale in 8-4 Loss vs Tacoma
- Aces Taken Down by Tacoma in 12-5 Loss Despite Launching Three Long Balls
- Reno Surrenders Four in the First, Fall in 6-3 Defeat to Tacoma
- Henry Punches Out 12, Reno Explodes for 22 Runs in Blowout Victory Against Tacoma
- Reno Blows Late Lead, Falls in 10-8 Loss to Tacoma