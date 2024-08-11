OKC Wins in Shutout

August 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Ben Casparius pitched six scoreless innings to lead the way as four Oklahoma City Baseball Club pitchers combined to shut out the Round Rock Express in a 3-0 OKC win Sunday night at

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Casparius (3-3) matched his longest outing of the season with OKC, starting and pitching six innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts to also match his season-high mark for strikeouts with OKC. Pitchers Jose Hernandez,

Ryan Brasier and Jack Dreyer each followed with one scoreless inning as OKC built a 3-0 lead. Oklahoma City (16-23/ 56-58) loaded the bases in the third inning and Tommy Edman drew a walk to bring in a run for a 1-0 lead. Alan Trejo connected on a RBI single

in the sixth inning before Andre Lipcius capped off the scoring with a solo home run out to left field in the seventh inning. Round Rock (18-20/55-57) outhit OKC, 6-5.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City snapped a three-game losing skid to split the six-game series with Round Rock, 3-3...OKC has now won three straight series finales overall as well as three series finales in a row at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Oklahoma City recorded its second shutout win of the season and first since a 5-0-win July 11 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Starting pitcher Ben Casparius (3-3) tossed six innings, matching his longest outing of the season

with OKC May 15 in Sacramento. He did not issue a walk and matched his season-high mark of eight strikeouts for the second time in four starts (July 21 at Round Rock). He threw 86 pitches (60 strikes). He became the first OKC pitcher since July 4 to pitch

six innings and it was just the second time since May 29 an OKC starting pitcher went six innings...Jose Hernandez and Ryan Brasier, on a Major League Rehab Assignment, each recorded holds and Jack Dreyer was credited with his second save of the season as the

three relievers combined to allow one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over the game's final three innings.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman continued Major League Rehab Assignments with each playing in their second game with OKC. Edman played

five innings in center field, going 0-for-1 with two walks and a RBI before exiting the game. Muncy played as the designated hitter for six innings, going 1-for-3, before being replaced by a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning... Muncy has been on the Los

Angeles Dodgers Injured List since May 17 with a right oblique strain. Edman was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers July 29 as part of a three-team deal with St. Louis and Chicago (AL). He has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery on his right

wrist in the offseason. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield in July, but sustained an ankle injury.

-Andre Lipcius entered the game as a defensive replacement for Tommy Edman in the sixth inning and homered in his lone at-bat of the night, sending a fly ball out to left field in the seventh inning. The homer was Lipcius' 21st home run of the season and second of the month of August as he last homered Aug. 2 in El Paso. The home run was OKC's first since Wednesday as the team had been held without a home run in three straight games.

-Alan Trejo went 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI and has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-22 (.409).

-The win was OKC's third of the season when scoring three runs or less and first since a 3-1-win July 3 in Las Vegas.

Next Up: Oklahoma City travels to Las Vegas to open a six-game road series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 9:05 p.m. CT Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

