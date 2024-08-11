Express Splits Series in Oklahoma City After Loss in Series Finale

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -The Round Rock Express (18-20 | 55-57) dropped Sunday's series finale, 3-0, as they split the six-game set against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (16-23 | 56-58) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Round Rock starter RHP Tim Brennan (0-4, 5.20) was tagged with the loss after his 2.2 innings on the mound saw one run on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Oklahoma City starter RHP Ben Casparius (3-3, 3.54) got the win after 6.0 shutout frames that included five hits and eight punchouts. Baseball Club LHP Jack Dreyer earned his second save of the season with a three up, three down ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City put the first run on the board in the third inning when CF Tommy Edman worked a bases-loaded walk to push C Diego Cartaya across home plate.

The home team doubled their lead to 2-0 in the sixth as a single from 3B Alan Trejo scored LF Dalton Rushing from second base.

A home run from 1B Andre Lipcius in the seventh inning increased Oklahoma City's advantage to 3-0.

E-Train Excerpts:

After going 0-for-4 on Sunday, Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim has his on-base streak end at 32 games. Crim's streak sits as the second-longest of its kind in the Pacific Coast League this season. In those 32 games, the righty recorded a hit in 29 of them.

Express DH Sam Huff tallied the team's lone multi-hit performance as he went 2-for-4.

Sunday's 3-0 loss was the eighth time that Round Rock has been shutout this season.

Next up: Round Rock returns to Dell Diamond to begin a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate). Express RHP Peter Solomon (1-4, 8.18) is scheduled to start up against an Isotopes pitcher to be announced. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

