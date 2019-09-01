Sod Poodles Fall in 10-7 Heartbreaker to Travelers

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell by a final score of 10-7 in game three to the Travelers in front of HODGETOWN's fourth-largest crowd of 7,311 on Sunday evening. Soddies starter Jesse Scholtens tossed six quality innings Sunday night allowing two runs on five hits. Scholtens struck out seven Arkansas batters but received the no-decision for his efforts. Taylor Trammell led the Sod Poodles offensively batting 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored. With the loss, Amarillo drops a game behind the Midland RockHounds in the Texas League second-half South Division standings with one game to go in the regular season. In order for a second-half clinch for Amarillo, the Sod Poodles must win and the RockHounds must lose Monday.

Arkansas struck first Sunday when they took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Donnie Walton started the inning with a triple to right-center field. Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run home run to right field.

The Sod Poodles answered right back in the bottom of the fourth inning to knot the ballgame up at 2-2. The leadoff batter Trammell reached base via a hit by pitch. After back-to-back strikeouts by Ivan Castillo and Edward Olivares, Owen Miller crushed a two-run home run to left field to tie the ballgame.

Amarillo tacked on three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth inning. The first run came when Brad Zunica belted a solo home run to deep left field. The next batter Buddy Reed reached on a single to right-center field. Trammell then hit a two-run home run to center field to give the Sod Poodles a 5-2 advantage.

In the sixth inning, the Sod Poodles extended their lead courtesy of back-to-back home runs from Luis Torrens and Hudson Potts to give Amarillo a 7-2 lead.

Arkansas cut the Sod Poodles lead to 7-3 in the seventh inning when Logan Taylor hit a solo home run to left field.

The Travelers continued to chip away at the Sod Poodles lead in the eighth inning when Cal Raleigh hit a solo home run to right-center field to narrow the Amarillo lead to 7-4.

In the ninth inning, the Travelers mounted a six-run comeback to take a 10-7 lead. Ahmed singled to shallow centerfield to open up the inning for Arkansas. Dom Thompson-Williams then struck out swinging followed by a fly out to right field by Taylor to give Amarillo two outs in the inning. Nick Zammarelli was called upon to pinch-hit for Donnie Walton and worked a walk putting two baserunners on base for Kelenic. On a 2-1 count, Kelenic hit a three-run home run to right field. Following the home run, Evan White was hit by a pitch followed by a Raleigh walk. A wild pitch advanced White and Raleigh to third and second base. With two runners in scoring position, Kyle Lewis hit a two-RBI double to right field. Lewis then came around to score on a Cowan single to center field before the half ended.

Amarillo entered the bottom of the ninth inning looking to mount a comeback of their own but was retired in order with three straight strikeouts to end their penultimate matchup of the 2019 regular season.

The Sod Poodles wrap up their last regular-season series Monday against the Arkansas Travelers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

NOTES

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles continue into their final regular-season game tomorrow against the Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, Monday in downtown Amarillo. First pitch at HODGETOWN is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Deja Vu: The Sod Poodles head into the final day of the second half in the same exact scenario as they were heading into the final day of the first half. On June 17, Amarillo had to win against Northwest Arkansas, which they did by a final score of 8-2, and Midland had to fall to Springfield, which they did by a final of 3-0, to clinch the first half. Now, for Amarillo to clinch the second half, the Sod Poodles must win Monday afternoon and Midland must lose.

Bednar in The Show: Amarillo Sod Poodles right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar was called up by the San Diego Padres, along with right-handed reliever Javier Guerra Sunday. In San Francisco, Bednar made his debut with a scoreless ninth to close out the Padres 8-4 win over the Giants. As the backbone reliever for Amarillo throughout the 2019 season, Bednar has gone 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA over 44 appearances (2nd in TL) and converted a career-high 14 of his 15 save opportunities with 86 strikeouts, 18 walks, and just four home runs allowed (one since May 31).

Soddies to the Show: Bednar's promotion marks the fifth Sod Poodles player to receive their first-ever Major League call this season. The two Sod Poodles pitchers (Bednar and Guerra) combine for the seventh and eighth overall players from Amarillo who have reached the Major League level in 2019.

Playoff Picture Is Clear: The Sod Poodles head into their first-ever Texas League Postseason in their inaugural season beginning Wednesday, September 4 at HODGETOWN against the Midland RockHounds in the South Division Championship Series. Amarillo will host the first two games on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5.

Down To The Wire: With their Sunday evening loss, the Sod Poodles now sit one game back of first place with Midland going a game up in the division heading into the final day. If Midland loses Monday and Amarillo wins, the Sod Poodles will clinch the second-half. If Midland wins, they will clinch the second half title.

400K Reached: In the Sod Poodles 64th home game, HODGETOWN welcomed its 400,000th fan. In the span, Amarillo's community gathering place has seen a total of 421,736 fans.

40th Sellout: HODGETOWN saw it's 40th sellout of the 2019 season in their 67th home game.

Back-to-Back: Luis Torrens and Hudson Potts became the 5th Amarillo duo to collect back-to-back home runs in a game this season. It marked the second time Potts and Torrens have met the feat together in 2019. The last pair to do it was Brad Zunica and Ruddy Giron on August 28 versus Tulsa.

Huddy Power: Infielder Hudson Potts launched his second home in as many nights Sunday. He ranks tied for second on the team in the category with Brad Zunica.

55 Inaugural Players: In the Sod Poodles inaugural season so far, Amarillo has welcomed 55 different players - 21 position players and 34 pitchers. On Sunday, Jordan Guerrero marked the 34th pitcher to appear and 55th player overall on the Amarillo all-time list.

Fall After Leading 8: The Sod Poodles dropped just their second game of the season when leading after eight innings. They fall to 61-2 now when leading after eight frames.

Starting to Heat Up: Outfielders Taylor Trammell and Buddy Reed are heating up. Trammell, who joined the Padres organization in the beginning of August, has collected multi-hit performances in three of his last seven games. Since August 26, he is batting .400 (10-for-25) with seven runs, a double, two home runs, four walks, and four RBI. Reed is batting .318 (7-for-22) on the week with five runs, a double, two home runs, and six RBI.

Long-Ball Parade: Amarillo and Tulsa combined to tie for the most home runs by two teams in a game at HODGETOWN with nine total Sunday. On Wednesday, Tulsa and Amarillo set the nine home run mark.

Position Players On the Mound: Brad Zunica made his first professional pitching appearance Saturday night against Arkansas, tossing a scoreless inning. A position player has yet to be charged with a run this season.

Hitting Stats: The Sod Poodles currently rank tied for first in Double-A baseball with a .263 team batting average. Amarillo sits second in all of Double-A with 651 runs scored total.

PREVIOUS NOTES:

Career First: In his first professional start and second appearance at the Double-A level, Sam Williams allowed three runs and three hits early on, but settled in quickly, allowing just one hit after with seven strikeouts over three total innings of work.

Hits For All: Friday night marked the fourth time during the 2019 season where every Sod Poodles player collected a hit. It was the first time since July 4 against Frisco. They have met the feat every month since May.

Five Spot: The five spot for Amarillo Friday night in the third inning marked the 9th time the team met the feat. It was the first time since 7/19 versus Northwest Arkansas.

First Time in Double Digits: Friday night marked the first time Arkansas pitching has allowed double digits by an opposing game during the 2019 season. The highest amount of runs Travelers pitching had allowed previously was 8.

Hit Parade For Amarillo: Amarillo's 18 hits Friday night marked the most hits by the Sod Poodles in one game this season and came just one night after Amarillo set a new high of 17 on Thursday. The previous high before Thursday was 16 which they reached three times this season.

They Were Runnin': The Sod Poodles set a new season-high in runs scored in a game as a team with 15 total of Friday night at HODGETOWN. The previous high was 13 which was recorded on May 26 against Midland.

The Street: Kyle Overstreet collected his second four-RBI game of the season Friday night after his 3-for-5 performance with two doubles. His first four-RBI game was recorded on July 16 against Springfield when he hit an inside-the-park grand slam at HODGETOWN.

Far Out: Amarillo bats combined for four home runs for the second time in a week (Wednesday and Friday) to tie a team season-high in a game (4th time overall in 2019). Last three: 5/5 vs. ARK and 8/3 vs FRI, 8/28 vs. TUL.

Welly Voted Best: The Texas League announced Thursday that Amarillo Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman has been named the 2019 Texas League Manager of the Year. It marks the veteran skipper's second Manager of the Year honor in three seasons (2017 - San Antonio). Pete Woodworth, pitching coach of the Arkansas Travelers, was selected as the Mike Coolbaugh Coach of the Year. The awards were voted on by the league's managers, staff and media.

Hundred Mark: Buddy Reed reached the 100 career stolen base mark on Thursday. Against Tulsa, he stole two bases and now has accrued 101 stolen bags as a minor leaguer.

GONE: In the series with Tulsa, both teams set a new HODGETOWN high of 21 total home runs in the four-game series. Tulsa hit 16 of the total with five coming off the bats of the Sod Poodles.

30 Combined: The combined 30 hits between Amarillo and Tulsa on Thursday night marked the most by two teams during their inaugural campaign. The most previously was set on May 13 when the Sod Poodles and RockHounds combined for 28 hits.

Lots of Runs: The combined 23 runs by Amarillo and Tulsa on Thursday at HODGETOWN set a season-high. The previous high was 21 set on May 26 with Midland.

Series #40: In their 40th series of the 2019 season, the Sod Poodles dropped to Tulsa 1-3. It marked their 18th series loss. Overall in 2019, they hold a 19-18-3 series record.

New High: Kyle Lloyd allowed a career-high six home runs in his 115th career minor league start. His previous high in a start was three home runs allowed, which happened three times. Two of the starts he allowed three home runs happened this season on June 3 and June 27, both at HODGETOWN.

Postseason Stars of the Soddies: The Texas League revealed Wednesday its 2019 Postseason All-Star team, featuring a league's second-highest four (4) Amarillo Sod Poodles players. The postseason selections highlight the league's best throughout the 2019 season at each position. Sod Poodles players selected to the Postseason All-Star team are: Catcher Luis Torrens, Infielder Ivan Castillo, Outfielder Edward Olivares, and Right-Handed Pitcher Lake Bachar.

Drillers Recap: The Sod Poodles finished their regular season with the Tulsa Drillers to HODGETOWN. Amarillo finishes with a record of 5-9. At home, the Sod Poodles went 3-4 against Tulsa with two walk-off wins on June 16 and August 28. The Sod Poodles did not fare too well in Tulsa as they went 2-5 at ONEOK Field. Eight of the 13 matchups against the Soddies and Drillers were decided by two or fewer runs this season.

Reed's Big Blast: Outfielder Buddy Reed knocked his 13th home run of the season Wednesday. It was his first since July 25th at Springfield and marked his first walk-off hit of 2019.

WALK-OFF: The Sod Poodles collected their seventh walk-off victory this season and second against Tulsa this season. The team's last came on August 12 against Midland at HODGETOWN in extra innings.

Pitchers Who Rake: Starter Lake Bachar helped his cause with a hit and RBI in game three against Tulsa, marking his second consecutive at-bat where he collected a hit and RBI. On Tuesday, reliever Blake Rogers slugged his second hit this season in big fashion with a two-out, two-RBI double in game two against Tulsa. It marked his first career extra-base hit and the ninth hit overall by a Sod Poodles pitcher this season.

Day Games Are Good: The Sod Poodles improved to an 11-8 record in day games overall in 2019 with Wednesday's walk-off win. In the Soddies' first morning contest this season, on May 22, Amarillo won 7-6 over Corpus Christi.

Big 6: Amarillo's big six-run frame in the third inning came one short of tying a season-high for runs scored in an inning. The Sod Poodles plated seven in an inning two times this season. The first time the Sod Poodles accomplished the feat was on April 11 vs. Corpus Christi with the second time coming on August 22 in Tulsa.

Largest Deficit: Monday night's game set the largest deficit the Sod Poodles have faced against Tulsa this season (seven runs). The previous largest was only two runs which came on June 23 at ONEOK Field.

Deep Into Monday: Monday night's contest marked the longest game at HODGETOWN to date. The game one of the series with Tulsa lasted 3:35. The previous longest was 3:30 set on July 22 against Northwest Arkansas.

