Phillips Strikes out 10 in Dominant Performance

September 1, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Tyler Phillips turned in one more dominant performance to close his 2019 season Sunday, leading the Riders to a 2-1 win over Northwest Arkansas.

SYNOPSIS

* Phillips worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10 Naturals hitters to earn the win in his final start of the season.

* Walker Weickel entered behind Phillips in the seventh, escaping a jam to preserve the lead. He stayed on the rest of the way to complete an eight-out save, stranding the winning run at second base in the ninth.

* The Riders collected both of their runs on a two-out, two-run double from Leody Taveras in the third.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Tyler Phillips: 6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K (W)

* Walker Weickel: 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (S)

* Leody Taveras: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* Phillips finished the year with 10 quality outings in his 18 appearances with the Riders, including six in his final eight.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at NW Arkansas, Monday, 1:05 pm

RHP Richelson Pena (1-4, 4.68) vs. LHP J.C. Cloney (2-6, 4.02)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

