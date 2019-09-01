Phillips Strikes out 10 in Dominant Performance
September 1, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Tyler Phillips turned in one more dominant performance to close his 2019 season Sunday, leading the Riders to a 2-1 win over Northwest Arkansas.
SYNOPSIS
* Phillips worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10 Naturals hitters to earn the win in his final start of the season.
* Walker Weickel entered behind Phillips in the seventh, escaping a jam to preserve the lead. He stayed on the rest of the way to complete an eight-out save, stranding the winning run at second base in the ninth.
* The Riders collected both of their runs on a two-out, two-run double from Leody Taveras in the third.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Tyler Phillips: 6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K (W)
* Walker Weickel: 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (S)
* Leody Taveras: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* Phillips finished the year with 10 quality outings in his 18 appearances with the Riders, including six in his final eight.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at NW Arkansas, Monday, 1:05 pm
RHP Richelson Pena (1-4, 4.68) vs. LHP J.C. Cloney (2-6, 4.02)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
