Sod Poodles David Bednar Receives First Call-Up by San Diego Padres

September 1, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo Sod Poodles right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar has been called up by the San Diego Padres, along with right-handed reliever Javier Guerra. Bednar's promotion marks the fifth Sod Poodles player to receive their first-ever Major League call this season. The two Sod Poodles pitchers combine for the seventh and eighth overall players from Amarillo who have reached the Major League level in 2019.

As the backbone reliever for Amarillo throughout the 2019 season, Bednar has gone 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA over 44 appearances (2nd in TL) and converted a career-high 14 of his 15 save opportunities with 86 strikeouts, 18 walks, and just four home runs allowed (one since May 31).

Since the start of June, he held a 2.17 ERA in 28 appearances (37.1 innings) while striking out 54 batters in that span with just five walks.

The 24-year-old from Pittsburgh, PA was signed by the Padres in the 35th round on June 14, 2016. In his minor league career, he is 9-17 with a 2.70 ERA over 159 games with 39 saves and 202 strikeouts.

Guerra, 23, held a 0-0 record and 2.08 ERA over four appearances for the Sod Poodles. The converted pitcher from Panama is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA over 21 games in 2019.

