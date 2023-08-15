Snyder Joins Monarchs Infield

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A infielder with a great glove and a power bat is headed to the Kansas City Monarchs.

Taylor Snyder, a former Rockies and White Sox prospect, has signed with the American Association club, the Monarchs announced Tuesday.

Snyder joins the Monarchs from the White Sox organization, where he played 69 games at Double-A Birmingham earlier this season.

A strong defensive infielder, Snyder has played all four infield positions with Birmingham this year. He also has experience in the corner outfield spots.

In a corresponding move, catcher and infielder Gavin Collins was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

A tough dive from Taylor Snyder and a perfect scoop by Alsander Womack on the other end!

Snyder's entire pro career before this season was with the Rockies organization. He came up through the system with Monarchs shortstop LJ Hatch. The two will line up on the left side of the infield for Tuesday's game.

Colorado drafted him in the 13th round out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2016. Snyder made his Class A debut with Asheville in 2017 and made the jump to High-A Lancaster in 2019.

The Utah native hit 30 home runs in 2021 between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque. He earned an .841 OPS over 121 games.

The Monarchs enter Tuesday's action with the best record in the 12-team American Association. They lead the West Division by 4.5 games heading into a three-game series with Sioux Falls starting Tuesday.

The Monarchs are at home all this week, including HBCU and Greek Night on Thursday at 7 p.m. and a T-shirt giveaway Friday at 7 p.m.

