Cougars Win Tight One Over Milkmen

August 15, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a go-ahead hit from Hector Sanchez and a great effort by the bullpen, the Kane County Cougars claimed a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The game was tied at five entering the bottom of the eighth inning, when Jonah Davis led off the frame with a double into the right field corner. Then, Sanchez came through in the clutch with an RBI single into right-center field to put the Cougars (40-42) ahead 6-5.

After the Cougars took the lead, Daniel Bies entered the game in the top of the ninth inning. Bies promptly retired Bryan Torres and Cam Balego for the first two outs, but surrendered a single to Roy Morales. With the tying run aboard, Bies struck out Miguel Gomez to end the ballgame and earn his 13th save of the season. Keith Rogalla, Logan Nissen (3-3), and Bies combined to hold Milwaukee (46-36) off the board for the final three innings while allowing just one hit.

Earlier in the night, the Milkmen jumped out to an early lead against Cougars' starter Jack Fox. Bryan Torres and Cam Balego led off the ballgame with back-to-back singles. After Morales reached on an error, Gomez grounded into a double play that scored Torres to make it 1-0. Milwaukee added another run in the first on an RBI single by Gabriel Cancel.

Milwaukee starter Christian Young retired the first nine hitters he faced, but the Cougars got going in the bottom of the fourth. Armond Upshaw led off the frame by reaching second base on a throwing error by Torres. Two batters later, Cornelius Randolph was hit by a pitch to put two men aboard. Todd Lott then drove in Upshaw with a single to cut the Milwaukee lead in half. Next up, Davis promptly hit a single of his own to score Randolph and tie the game at two.

In the top of the fifth, Milwaukee took the lead right back on a solo homer by Balego to go up 3-2. However, the Cougars responded in a big way with a three-run fifth. Josh Allen drove in the first run of the frame by drawing a bases-loaded walk to tie it at three. Later in the inning, Randolph singled home another run and Lott capped the scoring with a bases-loaded walk to put Kane County up 5-3.

The Milkmen went on to tie the game in the top of the sixth on a two-run homer by Michael Crouse. But, following Crouse's home run the Cougar bullpen kept Milwaukee off the board for the remainder of the ballgame.

The Cougars continue the series with the Milkmen on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Gregori Vasquez (8-1, 2.64 ERA) will square off against Cougars' righty Westin Muir (4-2, 3.74 ERA). Upcoming promotions include American Girl Night on Friday, August 19th and Seinfeld Night on Saturday August 20th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

