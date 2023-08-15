'Dogs Split First Doubleheader of 2023

FARGO, North Dakota - The 'Dogs and RedHawks finished two games in a doubleheader at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, resuming the suspended game from June 4th and following with a seven-inning second game. The 'Hawks (39-42) took the first game 3-2 before the 'Dogs (40-41) rallied for a 6-5 win in eight innings in the second game.

GAME 1:

After heavy rain suspended the game after three scoreless innings on June 4th, the 'Dogs and 'Hawks had to wait until Tuesday night to finish the game.

LF Aaron Takacs opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run double in the 4th inning (the first inning after resumption) and gave Lincoln a 2-0 lead.

The 'Dogs led until the 8th inning - when the RedHawks rallied for three runs to take the lead. LF Dillon Thomas hit an RBI double before 3B Leobaldo Pina hit a two-run homer to make it 3-2.

Takacs led off the 9th inning with a double but the 'Dogs stranded two runners in scoring position to end the game and the RedHawks held on to win 3-2.

C Luke Roskam was intentionally walked in a pinch-hit plate appearance that did not affect his 43-game on-base streak because the game began June 4th and Roskam's streak began June 13th.

RHP Nic Laio tossed three scoreless innings in relief after LHP Abdallah Aris pitched three hitless innings before the weather on June 4th. LHP Steffon Moore allowed two runs snapping a stretch of five straight scoreless outings while R.J. Freure allowed the homer to Pina - his first homer allowed this year.

GAME 2:

The 'Dogs opened the second game with four 1st-inning walks, including a bases-loaded walk from CF Nick Anderson to open the scoring.

3B Leobaldo Pina made it 2-1 with a two-run homer in the 1st inning, his second homer of the doubleheader.

LHP David Holmberg tossed seven innings, allowing three runs while improving to 6-1 on the year and winning his 99th career game.

1B Jason Rogers gave the 'Dogs a lead on a two-run single with the bases loaded in the 5th inning before C Manuel Boscan tied the game at three with a leadoff homer in the 6th.

The 'Dogs scored three in the 8th inning. LF Aaron Takacs made it 4-3 with an RBI double and 3B Luis Roman singled up the middle to make it 5-3 on the next pitch. Later in the frame, 2B Nate Samson made it 6-3 with a sacrifice fly.

Lincoln held on in the bottom of the 8th inning. RHP Devin Conn allowed a single and hit a batter to load the bases before two runs scored on what was nearly a game-ending double play from 1B Correlle Prime but he instead reached on a fielder's choice following a close play at first.

After an error from SS Drew Devine, the 'Hawks had two runners in scoring position and two outs before LHP David Zoz came on and struck out 2B Peter Brookshaw to end the game.

The 'Dogs moved into sole possession of third place with the split and a loss from Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. and pregame coverage starts at 6:30 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

