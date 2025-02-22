Snyder, Grote, and Raskie Compete in Inaugural PVF All-Star Match

February 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

INDIANAPOLIS - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder earned bragging rights over her teammates Marin Grote and August Raskie as Team Shondell defeated Team Collier in the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match held Saturday afternoon inside the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis.

Team Shondell, coached by long-time Purdue head coach Dave Shondell, won by set scores of 25-22, 25-20, 15-10 (65-52 total points) in the three-set exhibition match over Team Collier, coached by Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier.

Snyder and Grote both started for their respective teams. Grote scored the first point by a Rise player with a kill that Bolt6's review showed just barely clipped the corner. Raskie, despite only playing half the opening set after being subbed in with her team trailing 16-11, made an immediate impact - tallying two kills on two attack attempts, two blocks, two digs, and seven assists. One of those blocks came alongside Grote, as the pair teamed up to deny their teammate Snyder at the net.

In the end, though, Snyder got the upper hand, as Team Shondell took a 25-22 win in the first set and went on to claim the next two sets as well 25-20 and 15-10 to complete a sweep. The winner of the match was determined by total points scored across the three sets, with Team Shondell winning 65-52. They also had more kills (38-33), digs (47-44), assists (35-30), and aces (2-0) than Team Collier. Both teams finished with seven blocks. The Rise players combined for five blocks: Snyder (2), Raskie (2), and Grote (1).

Snyder finished with five points, Raskie had four, and Grote ended with three.

Notes

This was the first televised PVF match on CBS.

Brooke Nuneviller from Omaha led all players with 13 points, followed by Orlando's Azhani Tealer (11) and Brittany Abercrombie (9).

Snyder had one of the two aces in the match and led Team Shondell with nine digs.

Grand Rapids is back in action next Thursday, Feb. 27, at the San Diego Mojo. First serve at 10:05 p.m. EST on VBTV.

Photo Gallery

Box Score

TC 22 20 10 - 0 (52 total points)

TS 25 25 15 - 3 (65 total points)

Team Leaders

TC: Kills - Brittany Abercrombie 8, Leah Edmond 5, Hannah Maddux 4, Camryn Hannah 4; Assists - Sydney Hill 14, August Raskie 11, Morgan Hentz 3; Aces - None; Blocks - Maddux 2, Raskie 2; Digs - Kylie Murr 11, Hilley 6, Edmond 5.

TS: Kills - Brooke Nuneviller 11, Azhani Tealer 10, Merritt Beason 5; Assists - Alisha Glass Childress 20, Pornpun Guedpard 10, Camila Gomez 3; Aces - Carli Snyder 1, Nuneviller 1; Blocks - Khori Louis 2, Snyder 2; Digs - Snyder 9, Charitie Luper 8, Nuneviller 6, Glass Childress 6, Gomez 6.

