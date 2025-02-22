Fury to Host Atlanta Sunday

February 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury huddle after a point

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (3-8) returns home on Sunday, February 23rd to face the Atlanta Vibe (6-6) at 2 p.m. in Nationwide Arena. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will also be streamed on YouTube.

The Columbus Fury resumes play at home after a five-set victory over Grand Rapids (16-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13) in their third matchup against the Rise of the 2025 season. On Sunday, the Columbus Fury will be hosting Healthcare Heroes Day presented by Mount Carmel to celebrate the community's hardworking healthcare workers and their families. The Fury will be chasing their third consecutive win after defeating both the Vegas Thrill (7-4) and Grand Rapids (4-7) last week.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Vibe enter the match against Columbus after a four set loss to Indy Ignite (6-5) [25-16, 20-25, 11-25, 20-25] on Thursday, February 20th. Before that loss, the Vibe had defeated Grand Rapids 3-1 [21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19] and Indy Ignite in five sets [28-30, 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13]. Vibe middle blocker Khori Louis leads the league in kill percentage (48.9%) and is second in the league in attack efficiency (.387). Atlanta's libero, Morgan Hentz leads the league in digs with 219, averaging 4.56 per set. Outside hitter Leah Edmond is the league's top point scorer with 222 points to her name, averaging 4.63 points per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Atlanta for the second time in the 2025 season. In their previous matchup at Atlanta on January 16th, the Fury fell 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22,14-16). Columbus will seek their first victory against Atlanta since April 19th, 2024 on Sunday afternoon.

