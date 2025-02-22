Nuneviller Dominates Inaugural PVF All-Star Match, Leads Team Shondell to Victory

February 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller at the PVF All-Star Match

FISHERS, Ind. - Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller was the shining star in Saturday's inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match, pouring in a match-high 13 points with 11 kills on a .391 hitting percentage while adding six digs, one ace and one block.

Nuneviller's standout performance powered Team Shondell, led by longtime Purdue head coach Dave Shondell, to a commanding 25-22, 25-20, 15-10 sweep (65-52 total points) in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,943 at the Fishers Event Center. Although Team Shondell won every set, the match was ultimately decided by total points, with Team Shondell outscoring Team Collier 65-52.

The Oregon product set the tone early for Team Shondell by posting nine of her 13 points in the opening set with seven kills on a .417 clip while chipping in one block and an ace. Nuneviller was one of only two players in the match to get double figure points as the Indy Ignite's Azhani Tealer managed 11 points on 10 kills and one block. She was alongside Nuneviller on Team Shondell.

Nuneviller was joined in the star-studded exhibition by fellow Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord and Camila Gómez, both of whom made their presence felt. Playing for Team Collier, led by Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier, Hord started in the final two sets, delivering two kills on four swings for a pair of points. Meanwhile, Gómez took the court in the first and third sets alongside Nuneviller on Team Shondell, contributing six digs and three assists.

Regular season action resumes for the first-place Supernovas next Thursday, February 27 when they face the Orlando Valkyries for a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the PVF. First serve at the CHI Health Center is set for 7 p.m. CST. News Channel Nebraska will provide TV coverage.

Thursday's showdown will also be the return of former Creighton stars Norah Sis and Maddy Bilinovic to Omaha for the first time as pros.

