Inaugural All-Star Match in the Books

February 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe proudly had four players represent the team in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match, held on Saturday, February 22nd aired nationally on CBS.

Libero Morgan Hentz and outside hitter Leah Edmond competed for Team Collier while middle blocker Khori Louis and opposite hitter Merritt Beason competed for Team Shondell. In a thrilling three-set match, Team Shondell emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Team Collier in front of a live crowd of nearly 7,000 fans at Fishers Event Center, selling out the arena.

All four Vibe players found court time in the match, competing against the league's top talent. Middle blocker Khori Louis showcased her defensive prowess with two blocks, while opposite hitter Merritt Beason contributed five kills to her team's offensive success. On Team Collier, libero Morgan Hentz presented four digs and three assists, while outside hitter Leah Edmond added five kills and five digs to her team's efforts.

The inaugural All-Star Match highlighted the league's rising talent and exciting future. The Atlanta Vibe is proud of its players' performances and the team's continued success in the PVF season.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.