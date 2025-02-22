Venegas, Team Shondell Win Inaugural PVF All-Star Match

February 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - San Diego Mojo libero Shara Venegas and Team Shondell won the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Match, topping Ronika Stone and Team Collier before a sellout crowd at the 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center on Saturday afternoon.

The match was scored based on total points over three sets. Team Shondell, coached by long-time Purdue head coach Dave Shondell, won by set scores of 25-22, 25-20, 15-10 (65-52 total points) over Team Collier, coached by Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier.

Venegas had two digs and an assist in the winning effort, and Stone registered three points with two kills and one block while also contributing one dig.

Team Shondell not only swept the match, but led in kills (38-33), digs (47-44), assists (35-30) and aces (2-0), while each team registered seven blocks.

The event was co-hosted by four-time Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson-East and former Indiana Pacer Jalen Rose and aired live on CBS, the first professional volleyball match to broadcast nationally.

The full San Diego Mojo squad will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 27 when they host the Grand Rapids Rise at Viejas Arena at 7:05 p.m. The game will stream live on VBTV as part of the Volleyball World's Match of the Week.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.