Snakebitten Series Ends in Sweep

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- The Owlz fizzled out after a fine first inning, failing to find a game-tying run in this sweep-completing loss.

It's the Owlz (11-21) sixth-straight loss to the Rockies (25-7) and fourth-straight loss overall.

NoCo compiled more hits for the first time in this series. Four of them came in the first inning: all of them singles, all of them in a row.

The last two of those hits hung runs on the board. Brandon Crosby and Kevin Higgins each sent a run-scoring single to center, and their team took a 2-0 lead in top one.

In the third, Grand Junction jabbed, rolling out their own lead thanks to a fast-rolling ball in center field.

It held that lead the rest of the game.

Here's what happened: Right after Joe Johnson jerked a game-tying two-run double, Josh Elvir laced a single to center, scoring Johnson. But Elvir ended up scoring too. The ball simply rolled under Cameron Phelts' glove in center and went well behind him.

Similar to Phelts' fate in Colorado Springs back on August 2, a single turned into a three-base error, which turned into the game-deciding run.

The Rockies held a 4-2 lead. Their pitching staff stifled the Owlz over the next few innings.

NoCo's hurlers held their own the rest of the way too. Spenser Dexter (L, 0-2) delivered better than in his debut, when he gave up nine earned runs in 4.1 innings. On Wednesday, the Wyomingite worked five innings and allowed three earned runs. He fanned five batters in the process.

Kyle Adkins appeared for his team-leading 33rd time, tossing two innings of one-hit ball. He spun two strikeouts. So did CJ Grant-Debose, who went one hitless inning on Wednesday.

As close as it kept it, NoCo couldn't close the gap.

Ronnie Allen did supply a solo shot to start the seventh, turning on his first Pioneer League home run and turning it into a one-run ballgame.

Phelts followed with a double the very next at-bat. With one out, he stole third base for the second night in a row. But the birds stranded him there after a caught stealing and a pop out.

They left the tying run on third again in the eighth. Alex Jackson, batting outside the leadoff spot for the first time this season, torched a triple to left center. A few pitches later, on a right-side grounder, Jackson bolted home in an attempt to tie the game. He got cut down by a quick throw, cutting down the Owlz last threat.

The final four batters went down without much of a fight. A looking strikeout ended the eighth before Trevin Reynolds used all of four pitches to finish off the sweep in the ninth.

NoCo still hasn't won a road series this season. After this one, the Owlz fall to 14 games behind Grand Junction in the second-half standings.

Even though Wednesday was the Owlz last game in Grand Junction this year, these two teams aren't done yet. In fact, they meet for another snappy set right away, this time in Johnstown.

It starts on Thursday. First pitch from Nelson Farm Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Get your tickets today, all for just $10, and we'll see you there!

