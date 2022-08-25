Mustangs' Winning Streak Comes to an End with 5-4 Defeat

BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs twice erased Missoula leads, but the Paddleheads broke a tie in the top of the ninth inning to even the series with a 5-4 win on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Billings (18-14, 43-35) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end as Missoula (22-10, 57-22) bounced back from their first loss to the Mustangs this season to win their 12th game out of their last 14.

In the first, Missoula threatened against Billings starter Patrick Maybach, loading the bases with three consecutive one-out singles. However, Maybach struck out Nick Gatewood for the second out. The very next hitter, McClain O'Connor attempted to score on a ball in the dirt, but was tagged out by Brian Parreira, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mustangs put together a two-out rally to take the lead. Following a pair of strikeouts to start the inning, Juan Teixeira legged out an infield single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Jackson Raper followed with a bloop single to right-center, bringing around Teixeira for a 1-0 lead.

In the third, though, Missoula broke through against Maybach. A leadoff single and stolen base led to an RBI double from O'Connor to tie the game. Following a strikeout, an intentional walk set the stage for Nick Gatewood, who lined an 0-2 pitch into center field to bring in another run. Kamron Willman followed by rolling a single through the right side to bring in a third run, putting Missoula ahead 3-1.

In the fourth, though, the Mustangs had an answer. Jackson Raper led off with a single to right and moved to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Parreira roped his second double of the game down the right field line, bringing home Raper. After a dropped third strike moved Raper and allowed a man to reach, Jacob Kline tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center, making it 3-3.

In the fifth, though, Missoula took the lead once more. With one out, Lamar Sparks and Jayson Newman both stroked doubles down the right field line, putting the Paddleheads back in front, 4-3.

Afterwards, Domingo Pena entered the contest for Missoula and shut down the Mustang offense. He allowed a leadoff single to begin his outing in the fifth, but induced a double play to erase that. In the sixth, he struck out two in a scoreless frame. On the other side, Maybach faced the minimum in the fifth and recorded the first out in the sixth, allowing him to tie his season high of 5.1 innings pitched.

In the seventh, though, Mark Simon entered for Missoula and Bryce Jackson greeted him by drawing a walk. After being lifted for a pinch runner, Kline put runners at second and third by grounding the first pitch down the third base line for a double. One pitch later, Jordan Barth lifted a fly ball to shallow center, but Burle Dixon successfully tagged and scored, tying the game at four apiece.

Beaux Bonvillain came on in the eighth and struck out the side to keep things tied before returning for the ninth. However, Keaton Greenwalt led off with a double and scored on a single from Brandon Riley, which not only put Missoula ahead 5-4, but snapped a scoreless streak for Bonvillain that had lasted since July 4.

Sam Hellinger then came on in the bottom of the ninth and retired the Mustangs in order, securing a Missoula victory.

The Mustangs will play game three against the Missoula Paddleheads on Thursday night at Dehler Park. Tomorrow will be Pups at the Park where with a $4 donation to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, you can bring your dog to the game! Billings will start RHP Pablo Arevalo (7-0, 5.37) while Missoula will throw LHP Mitch Sparks (1-0, 7.40). Pregame on Thursday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 6:15 ahead of a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

