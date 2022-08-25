Raptors Take Game Two in Shortened Game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Only the lightning stopped the Ogden Raptors on Wednesday night as the Rocky Mountain Vibes lost 19-6 in seven innings.

Neither of the four pitchers for the Vibes had good outings and the starter Gaylon Viney left in the second inning with an injury after facing just nine batters.

A major outburst of runs put early exclamation points on the game. Just after two innings, 15 runs were scored between the two squads. Ogden got four in the first and the Vibes answered back with two. Ogden then got five in the second, followed by a four spot by the Vibes.

After the second inning though only the Raptors would get on the board again. They put up another 10 runs and were only held scoreless in the fourth and seventh. A seven-run sixth put the contest to bed.

The Vibes had six runs on seven hits on the night, but all seven hits were singles. Five errors in the field only exacerbated the issues for Rocky Mountain.

Game three is tomorrow, another 6:30 pm start.

