Riley Leads Missoula Past Billings in 9th in 5-4 Win

August 25, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Billings, MT - Action would remain tight throughout in game 2 of a 6 game set featuring the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Billings Mustangs. Both clubs would find an advantage at one point or another over the course of the game. However, neither team would lead by more than 2 runs at any point. Entering the top of the ninth inning, action would be deadlocked at 4 runs apiece. Missoula would have their work cut out for them facing off against the tough southpaw Beaux Bovillian in the situation. Despite having the deck stacked against them, Missoula would find success when they needed it the most.

The PaddleHeads would get off on the right foot in the ninth thanks to Keaton Greenwalt who would lace a double down the left field line to kick off the inning immediately putting pressure on Billings. One batter later, Brandon Riley would line a single up the middle to score Greenwalt from second in the clutch situation to give Missoula a 5-4 lead. Sam Hellinger would then do the rest in the home half of the frame to give the PaddleHeads the victory to even the series. Greenwalt was a key offensively in the win finishing 3-for-4 while Riley was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.