Mustangs Blow Six-Run Lead in Fifth Straight Loss

July 4, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







An early lead and an ace on the mound were not enough for the Billings Mustangs (14-26) to snap their losing streak in a 10-6 loss to the Boise Hawks (24-16) on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Mustangs got the Fourth of July fireworks started early with a six run second inning, which included a grand slam by Briley Knight.

With an early 6-0 lead, everything looked to be working in the Mustangs' favor as Justin Fuson set down the first seven men he faced and worked around a pair of walks in the third. He allowed his first hit to lead of the fourth and the Hawks broke through on the scoreboard that frame to make it 6-1.

The Mustangs still appeared to be well in control as Fuson responded with a 1-2-3 fifth inning, but trouble arose in the sixth. A hit by pitch was followed by three straight hits to make the score 6-4 and knock Fuson out of the game. Tariq Bacon came in, but struggled with his control as he walked two of the three men he faced while only recording one out. A third different arm, Ethan Ross, was called upon to finish the inning, but not before Xavier Croxton completed the comeback and put the Hawks ahead with a two-run single to make it 7-6.

On the other side, the Mustangs offense could not do anymore damage against Hawks starter Graham Edwards, who settled in after the six run second inning. He pitched six innings and ended up with the win after his team managed the comeback.

Boise added insurance runs with a pair in the seventh and one in the eighth to win 10-6 and clinch the season series against Billings by taking the first four.

Edwards (4-1) picked up the win while Bacon (0-2) suffered the loss.

The Mustangs will look to snap their five-game losing streak on Saturday night when Daniel Foster (3-1) takes the hill against the Hawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.