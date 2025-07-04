5-Run 1st Inning Leads Glacier Past Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads hosted a capacity crowd on Friday night in the opening contest of a 3-game set with the Glacier Range Riders. A festive atmosphere would also be a highlight throughout as the PaddleHeads played at home on the 4th of July for the first time. The visitors would get off to a quick start offensively to bring a hush to the crowd. After a push back in the middle innings, The Range Riders bullpen would then hold down the fort ensuring Glacier would walk off the diamond with a win.

The Range Riders would send 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning to jump to a sizable advantage. Glacier would lead by as many as 6 runs in the early going. Missoula would battle back in the middle innings cutting the deficit to 1 in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Glacier bullpen would stiffen in the final 3 innings, holding Missoula off the board the rest of the way. The Range Riders would hold on for a 9-6 win in game 1 of this series as a result.

Glacier would quickly jump to the lead in the opening frame in a 5-run rally. A trio of extra base hits would do the most damage in the frame with all 3 outfielders getting in on the act. TJ Clarkson, and Kyle Ashworth would both bring home runs on doubles in the frame. Kingston Liniak provided the biggest swing plating 3 with a home run to right field. Liniak would finish 2-for-5 and Clarkson was 1-for-5. Ashworth would also be involved in a run scoring sequence a few innings later.

A base hit to right field from Ashworth would be misplayed in the 4th inning with a man on the bases. The Long Beach State Product would race all the way around the bases as a result to make the score 7-1. Ashworth finished 2-for-4 in the contest. After this body blow, the PaddleHeads would fight back into the game.

Missoula would punch back in the bottom of the 4th in a 3-run rally. Nich Klemp would bring home Adam Fogel with a 2-run home run to kick things off. Alec Sanchez would then bring home a run with a single to left field as Missoula trimmed the advantage to 7-4. Sanchez would finish 2-for-4 in the contest and Klemp would conclude his evening 1-for-4. Missoula also tightened things further in the bottom of the 6th.

Colin Gordon would send the Missoula fans into a frenzy in the 'Peanut Inning' launching a home run to left field to bring the deficit to 2. Gordon would enjoy a productive night in the losing effort in a 2-for-3 performance. A double from Colby Wilkerson also did damage in the frame as the PaddleHeads would trail 7-6. Veteran relievers for the Range Riders would make sure this would be as close as things would get coming down the back stretch.

Returnees Nick Zegna, and Rayne Supple would hold down the fort in the final 3 innings to pin down a win on the road. Zegna would strike out a pair in a scoreless 7th inning before Supple took over in the final 2 frames. The former Rockies farmhand would strike out 4 earning a 6-out save to send the Range Riders into the win column Friday.

The loss for Missoula (29-11) saw the PaddleHeads fall out of 1st place in the league standings in the Pioneer League as the Oakland Ballers are now in 1st place alone. After a win Friday, Oakland moved its record to 30-10 behind its 9th consecutive victory. The PaddleHeads are still in line for a postseason spot however as the top 2 teams in the first half standings claim postseason berths. Missoula holds a 2-game advantage over the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers, the closest competition.

Missoula will now look to rebound from the game 1 defeat Friday in Game 2 of this series with the Range Riders (14-26). Action on Saturday evening gets rolling with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

