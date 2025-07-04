PaddleHeads Tally 18 Unanswered Runs in 18-2 Win

MISSOULA, MT - A surge of offense in the top of the 2nd inning would give the Great Falls Voyagers a lead in a blink of an eye in Thursday's series finale with the Missoula PaddleHeads at Allegiance Field. A pair of home runs in the inning would give the Voyagers momentum in the early going in an attempt to avoid a sweep in this 3 game series. To say this jolt would not be a trend for the visitors would be putting it lightly as the PaddleHeads pitching staff would slam the door shut from that point forward. The offense would also have a thing or two to say.

For the 2nd time in this series Missoula would knock in runs in 6 consecutive innings from the 2nd through the 7th in an unbelievable team effort. The PaddleHeads attack would tally 24 hits as a team. 7 batters in the order would finish with at least 3 hits in the contest. After a pair of home runs in the 2nd, Great Falls would only record 1 hit the rest of the way in what was a solid effort from Nick Parker, and the bullpen. The freight train that is the Missoula offense would never be stopped on the flipside on this night scoring 18 unanswered runs in an 18-2 win.

2 consecutive swings in the top of the 2nd inning would bring Great Falls to a brief lead. Trey Cruz, and Jeff Nicol would jolt the visitors ahead by a tally of 2-0 with a pair of solo home runs in consecutive at-bats. That would be the end of the tale for the Voyagers offense however as Parker cruised the rest of the way in his outing. The offense would then get cooking for Missoula.

After an RBI single from Alec Sanchez, Missoula would tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the 3rd inning thanks to Roberto Pena. The 1st baseman would hit his 20th home run of the season to right field to knot things up at 2. Pena would just be getting rolling with that swing. Sanchez would do plenty offensively himself, finishing 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Missoula would then begin to pull away with a big push in the 4th.

Consecutive RBI doubles from Sanchez, and Colby Wilkerson got the wheels turning in what would be a 6-run rally in the bottom of the 4th. Missoula would tally 8 hits alone in the frame with seemingly every batter in the order getting in on the act. RBI singles from Nich Klemp, Mike Rosario, and Kamron Willman would fan the flames. Adam Fogel would provide the exclamation point for good measure.

The left fielder would launch his 4th home run in as many games to give Missoula an 9-2 advantage. Fogel has recorded 17 home runs this season which ranks second in the league finishing 3-for-5 Thursday. Wilkerson finished with 4 hits for the 2nd time in 3 games as well in a 4-for-6 performance. Klemp, and Willman also did their part with Klemp finishing 3-for-4 and Willman finishing 2-for-6. Pena would then keep the momentum rolling in the next 2 innings.

An RBI single up the middle for 'Chamo' would continue the hit parade for Missoula in the bottom of the 5th as the PaddleHeads gained an 11-2 advantage. Pena would then bring the capacity crowd at Allegiance Field to its feet in the 6th with a long home run to left field. The 3-run blast would send peanuts flying into the stands in the 'Peanut Inning' as Missoula jumped to a 14-2 lead. The 2nd year PaddleHead would record a team best 5 RBIs in a 3-for-6 night at the plate.

Parker did more than hold up his end of the bargain on the mound for Missoula earning his 3rd win of the season for his contributions through 6 innings. The former Cavalier would only allow 3 hits through those innings while striking out 7 Voyagers batters. Parker has been solid in his last 2 starts overall allowing 2 runs over his last 12 innings of work in a pair of victories on the hill.

The bullpen would also not budge down the stretch.

The trio of Devyn Lopez, Matthew Taubensee, and Julien Hernandez would not allow a single hit throughout the final 3 frames of the contest ensuring Missoula would collectively enjoy great success. The bullpen contingent would also record 7 combined strikeouts bringing the game to the finish line in the final 3 innings. Now the PaddleHeads will look to keep the hammer down over the weekend with a new opponent heading to the Garden City for the weekend.

Missoula (29-10) will now prepare for a new challenge over the weekend in a matchup between 2 clubs that were in the Pioneer League postseason a season ago in the opening game of a 3-game set with the Glacier Range Riders (13-26). These 2 clubs split a 6-game set earlier this season in the opening homestand of the 2025 season. First pitch on Independence Day is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Be there for all the action in person, or listen in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







