Back and Forth Beginning Ends in Fourth Straight Loss

The Immediate Response Force for the Boise Hawks (23-16) has been on high alert this week because every time the Billings Mustangs (14-25) have tied or taken a lead, the Hawks have answered right back in the next half inning. That was the case again on Thursday night as the Mustangs fell 11-7 at Memorial Stadium.

The Hawks opened the scoring with a run in the first, but the Mustangs tied it up in the second when Chase Hanson hit his second homerun of the season and his first with his new team.

The Hawks, as they have done all week, responded with another run in the bottom of the second to take a two run lead.

Cameron Bowen then put Billings ahead 4-2 on a three-run homer in the top of the third, but once again, Boise answered back and tied the game at four in the bottom half.

A Max Jung-Goldberg three-run shot put the Hawks back on top in the fourth and they never looked back from their.

The Mustangs threatened in the ninth inning by loading the bases and bringing the tying run to the plate, but Mason Dillow managed to strike out Bodee Wright looking to end the game and hand the Mustangs their fourth straight loss.

The Mustangs will look to get back into the win column on Friday as they send Justin Fuson (3-0) to the mound. First pitch from Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.







