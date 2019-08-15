Smokies Announce Wooden Bat Fall Ball League

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a Wooden Bat Fall Ball League at Smokies Stadium beginning in the fall of 2019. The league is for current high school baseball players (rising 10-12 graders). All games will be played at Smokies Stadium on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights beginning on September 22, 2019.

Teams will play 2 games per week, and the league will run for 5-7 weeks throughout the fall. The fee to register is $450 per player. Registration fee includes a league jersey and use of the state-of-the-art HitTrax Data Capture & Simulation System for warm up before designated games throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to be able to host the Wooden Bat Fall Ball League," said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. "Our area is in need of a place for local high school players to play during the fall without having the burden of costly traveling across the state, especially while school is back in session. With that said we are very excited to host this league at Smokies Stadium."

At the conclusion of the season, an All-Star team will be selected by league coaches. Each All-Star team player will have the opportunity to participate in a showcase in front of college scouts, free of charge. All other league players can participate for a $50 fee.

For more information, rules, and to register for the Wooden Bat Fall Ball League at Smokies Stadium, visit https://www.milb.com/tennessee/events/fallball or contact events@smokiesbaseball.com.

