Lockhart Placed on IL, Hursh Activated from IL

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves made the following roster moves before tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. RHP Jason Hursh has been activated from the 7-Day Injured List, and INF Daniel Lockhart has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List.

Hursh, 27, was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on August 1 due to an ankle sprain and has been reactivated to the Mississippi Braves' roster. The Oklahoma State product has pitched in 30 game for a record of 3-3 with two saves with an ERA of 2.56 (11 ER/38.2 IP). This season the Dallas, Texas native has allowed 14 runs on 32 hits, with 25 strikeouts and 14 walks and opposing batters hitting .224.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Hursh in the 1st round (31st overall) in 2013, Hursh made his Major League debut on August 13, 2016, at Washington. The Carrollton, TX native has appeared in 11 games for Atlanta in 2016 and 2017, posting a 1-0 record and 8.25 ERA (11 ER/12.0 IP), seven walks and eight strikeouts. Hursh was on the Atlanta MLB roster for a total of 36 days over his six different stints in 2017. The Oklahoma State product picked up his first and only MLB win on June 22, 2017, at San Francisco with 0.2 innings of scoreless relief in a 12-11 victory.

Lockhart, 26, has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List due to an oblique strain. The Dacula, Georgia native is the son of former Braves infielder, Keith Lockhart, and has played in 83 games this season for Mississippi. Lockhart has hit .236 this season with 59 hits, 11 doubles, five home runs, 21 RBI, and three stolen bases and has an on-base percentage of .301.

The Chicago Cubs drafted Lockhart in the 10th round of the 2010 draft out of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia. The Arizona Diamondback claimed Lockhart off waivers in February 2017, and Lockhart elected free agency in November 2017. The Atlanta Braves signed Lockhart as a free agent to a minor league contract in January 2018.

