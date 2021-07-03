Slump Busted, C's Win with 17-Hit Attack

Everett, WA - The Vancouver Canadians ended a season-high five game losing streak with a dominant 10-5 win over the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Friday night that featured 17 hits and six scoreless innings from the pitching staff.

Rafael Lantigua got the scoring started on the fifth pitch of the game when he tattooed his fourth home run of the season - and second in as many nights - to make it 1-0 Vancouver, but the 'Sox managed to take the lead with two runs on four hits in the bottom of the inning.

After a scoreless second, the C's went in front for good with two runs in the top of the second. Tanner Morris doubled and went to third on a wild pitch before a Sebastian Espino walk then scored on another errant toss to the plate to tie the game. Luis De Los Santos doubled home the go-ahead run later in the frame to make it 3-2 C's.

A three-run fourth scored the eventual game-winning run. Vancouver sent eight men to the plate and scored their three runs with four hits. Phil Clarke singled then Davis Schneider doubled before a throwing error brought in the first run of the stanza. Morris singled home a pair in next at-bat to put the Canadians up 6-2.

Everett scored a run in the fourth but the C's got it back in the fifth. DJ Neal led off with a triple and Eric Rivera plated him with a base hit to centerfield. The Frogs would get two more in the bottom of the inning but reliever Cobi Johnson (W, 1-1) escaped the jam with an inning-ending strikeout on a 3-2 pitch to leave the bases loaded and keep Vancouver in front.

Morris slugged the second home run of the game and his second of the year to start the sixth and the C's added two more in the eighth on a Lantigua double, an Espino RBI single and a wild pitch/fly ball out/passed ball combination that completed the scoring.

Parker Caracci and Roither Hernandez combined on four shutout innings of relief to secure the 10-5 win and not only end the Canadians' losing stretch but also snap Everett's seven-game winning streak.

Vancouver's 17 hits were one shy of their single-game season high. Lantigua and Morris both finished a triple shy of the cycle, the first time two C's have come a hit short of accomplishing the feat in the same game. The former scored thrice and drove in two while the latter plated three and scored twice. De Los Santos finished with three hits and extended his hitting streak to a team-best nine consecutive games.

Brian Rapp (0-2, 7.88 ERA) will get the ball for Vancouver tomorrow night in the penultimate game of the series. He'll be opposed by Everett's George Kirby (2-2, 3.38 ERA), MLB.com's #4 Mariners prospect. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

