Indians Top Dust Devils, 4-3, McMahon Earns High-A West Leading Fifth Win

July 3, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Early offense sparked a second-straight win for the Spokane Indians. Spokane struck for two first inning runs and rode the arms of Chris McMahon and Nick Bush to a 4-3 series-tying victory over Tri-City for 1st Responders Appreciation Night presented by Longhorn BBQ and SWX. TOP PERFORMERS

Chris McMahon was solid once again for Spokane. He tossed five innings with the only damage being a two-run homer in the fifth and struck out nine batters. He leads the High-A West with 55 innings pitched and five wins.

Michael Toglia picked up two hits and two RBI, including what proved to be the game-winning RBI single in the fifth inning. He leads the team with 37 RBI this season.

Tri-City turned a very rare triple play in the sixth inning. With runners on first and second, Spokane's Luke Morgan pull back a bunt and tried to slash a ball into right field. It was lined directly to Tri-City first baseman Kyle Kasser, who threw to shortstop Livan Soto for the second out and on to first to finish the triple play.

BY THE NUMBERS

McMahon has pitched at least five innings in 10 of his 11 starts this season.

Jack Blomgren and Brenton Doyle combined for three more stolen bases. They are a combined for three more stolen bases. They are a combined 26-for-313 on the base paths this season. Spokane ranks second in the High-A West with 105 stolen bases in 2021.

Tri-City's Brandon Davis continued his scorching hot tear for the Dust Devils. After another multi-hit night, including a solo home run in the seventh inning, he is now 10-for-19 in this series with two doubles, two triples, and two homers. He is now tied for the league lead with 10 long balls this season.

KEY MOMENT

After being scratched from his start on Wednesday with illness, Nick Bush came out of the Spokane bullpen and pitched the final four innings of the game, picking up the first save of his career. WIth Davis at the plate as the go-ahead run and two outs in the ninth, Bush got him to line out to left to end the game.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

A pair of impressive winning streaks came to an end in the High-A West Friday night. The Eugene Emeralds saw their five-game winning streak end after suffering a defeat to the Hillsboro Hops, 4-2. The Everett AquaSox had their seven-game streak snapped by the Vancouver Canadians after the C's put up ten runs in a 10-5 win.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Tri-City continue their six-game series Saturday as we kickoff our 4th of July Celebration Weekend. Join us to celebrate our nation's independence as we play patriotic music and the team wears special Operation Fly Together uniforms. Stick around after the game to Circle The Bases presented by Dairy Queen. First pitch for Saturday's game is at 7:05 p.m. and it's all presented by R'nR RV Center and KREM. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Get your tickets.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.