Hops Snap 5-Game Skid with 4-2 Win over the Em's

The Hillsboro Hops snapped their five game losing streak, defeating the Eugene Emeralds 4-2 -- this also snapped a ten game losing streak against the Em's. Jorge Barrosa led the way with two hits, including the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.

Arizona Diamondback's 2020 first round pick (33rd overall), Slade Cecconi got the nod for the Hops. The right hander entered the contest carrying a 1-2 record with a 4.91 ERA. Cecconi worked out of a bases loaded jam in the first and put up another zero in the second. Eugene countered with Conner Nurse who also was scoreless over the first two frames.

The red-hot Emeralds dealt the first blow in the third inning on a two-run double by Sean Roby . The Hops bounced back and tied it up in the bottom of the fourth. Dominic Canzone led off with a walk and stole second base -- he was also able to advance to third on a balk by Nurse. Spencer Brickhouse put the Hops on the board with an RBI single to left field. With one out, Blaze Alexander delivered the tying run on a ground ball double down the left-field line.

Cecconi didn't have his best stuff on the night, but was able to pitch out of a couple jams and gave up only the two earned runs. Tyler Jones took over with two outs in the fifth and got slugger Franklin Labour to pop out to end the inning.

Hillsboro's bats struck again for two runs in their half of the frame. In the time of need, Barrosa delivered the go-ahead double to put the Hops up 3-2. Canzone added a little breathing room with a sac fly to bring Barrosa home.

The Hops bullpen came up big, tossing 4.1 innings of scoreless ball. After Jones pitched a scoreless sixth -- earning his first win of the season, Wesley Rodriguez entered and dominated the mighty bats of the Emeralds. The big righty hurled two scoreless innings with three punch outs. Mailon Arroyo -- one of the Hops heroes from their 2019 championship run -- closed the door with a one-two-three ninth, earning his first save of the year.

Hillsboro (20-30) will look to best Eugene (33-17) for the second straight game tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on Rip City Radio AM with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

