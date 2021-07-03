Canadians Break Winning Streak, 10-5

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (32-18) lost their early lead, falling to the Vancouver Canadians (27-25), 10-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Rafael Lantigua led off the game with a solo home run. The Frogs answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a fielder's choice. Jack Larsen followed with a single, driving in Kaden Polcovich to put the 'Sox up 2-1.

An AquaSox wild pitch in the top of the third tied the game. Luis De Los Santos doubled to center, driving in Sebastian Espino for the go-ahead run. The Canadians added to their lead in the top of the fourth, scoring two more runs when Lantigua reached base on a fielding error. Lantigua later scored when Tanner Morris hit a line drive to right field, giving Vancouver a 6-2 lead.

Patrick Frick drove in the Frogs' third run in the bottom of the fourth with a line drive to right field. Vancouver struck back quickly with an RBI single in the top of the fifth, extending their lead to 7-3.

The Frogs scored two runs in the fifth: one when Hoover doubled and the second when Cody Grosse hit a sacrifice fly. Morris hit the Canadians' second home run in the top of the sixth, putting the score at 8-5. Vancouver tacked on two more insurance runs in the eighth, defeating the AquaSox 10-5.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 10 hits with four doubles, two of which belonged to Hoover. On the mound, RHP Tim Elliott pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six earned runs while striking out three. Ben Onyshko closed the game, giving up two hits and striking out one.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, July 3 for their fifth game against the Vancouver Canadians. Saturday kicks off the two-day Independence Day Celebration at Funko Field, ending the night with fireworks presented by Judd and Black. The fun continues Sunday, July 4; the first 1,000 fans through the gate get a patriotic Trucker Hat, presented by IBEW/NECA. The night will conclude with a fireworks show, presented by IBEW/NECA. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon.

