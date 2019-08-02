Slaughter, Taylor Called up to South Bend

A pair of Emeralds were promoted on Friday morning as infielder Jake Slaughter and outfielder Zac Taylor received the call up to the South Bend Cubs of the Midwest League.

Slaughter, a second-year pro out of Louisana State, has spent the entirety of the 2019 season thus far in Eugene. A 2019 Northwest League All-Star, Slaughter had led the team among qualified batters in batting average (.308), slugging (.434), OPS (.806), total bases (69), home runs (3) and RBI (27). Prior to this season, Slaughter played 41 games with the Emeralds during the 2018 campaign. This will be his first-ever promotion to the Single A-Full level.

Taylor, a first-year pro out of Illinois, has impressed mightily early in his career. After playing nine games with the Rookie-level AZL Cubs 1 team, Taylor received a promotion to Eugene on July 4 and has been a regular face in the Emeralds lineup ever since. In 21 games with the Emeralds, Taylor batted .282 with 7 RBI, 17 runs, 5 doubles and 2 triples. Like Slaughter, this will also be Taylor's first-ever promotion to the Single A-Full level.

The Eugene Emeralds thank both Jake Slaughter and Zac Taylor for their time in Eugene and wish them the best of luck as they continue to climb the Chicago Cubs' developmental ladder.

