Slammers One-Hit Boulders to Earn Twin Bill Split

May 21, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - Joliet starter Cole Cook allowed only one hit over five-plus innings as the Slammers earned a split of their doubleheader with New York, downing the Boulders 7-5 in the nightcap at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

Kaleb Honea and Trevor Charpie finished off the one-hitter by combining to toss the final 1 2/3 innings.

Matt McGarry's two-run single in the top of the sixth off Jayce Vancena, New York's fourth pitcher of the game, snapped a 5-5 tie and provided the Slammers with the winning runs.

The Boulders took advantage of five Joliet errors to score their runs in the nightcap. The only New York hit came off the bat of Tucker Nathans, a third inning single. Three Slammers' errors led to two New York runs in the first inning, while two more miscues helped open the door for three Boulders' runs in the third.

Gabriel Garcia and Chris Kwitzer had an RBI each for New York in the third inning.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Joliet pushed across four runs - three coming on a Luke Mangieri three-run home run, his second long ball of the season.

The Boulders answered with three runs in the bottom of the third to grab a 5-4 lead, but Joliet answered with a sacrifice fly by Carson Maxwell in the fifth that knotted the game at 5-5.

Cook went 5 1/3 innings and allowed only one earned run, walked four and struck out six. He improved to 2-0 on the year. Charpie recorded his first save.

Vancena was tagged with the loss in his first decision of the season.

Behind three home runs, the Boulders took the opening game, 6-2.

Tucker Nathans' third home run of the season, a two-run 400-foot plus blast to right-center staked New York to a 2-0 first inning lead.

Carson Maxwell's first homer of the year cut the Joliet deficit to 2-1 in the second; and the Slammers leveled the game at 2-2 on an RBI single in the fourth inning off the bat of Kyle Jacobson.

Boulders' starter Willie Rios pitched in and out of trouble over his four innings of work, allowing eight hits but getting a pair of double play grounders to limit the damage. Rios allowed two runs, walked two and struck out three.

Dylan Smith followed Rios to the mound and pitched a perfect fifth inning, picking up the win - his first of the season against no losses. Austin Kaplan made his season debut for the Boulders and tossed two scoreless innings to close out the win.

New York took the lead for good in the first game with a four-run fourth inning. With one out, Max Smith and Gerson Molina hit back-to-back homers - the first of the year for each. Singles by Steven Figueroa, David Vinsky and Jake MacKeznie produced the third run of the frame before Nathans' double closed out the game's scoring.

Cam Aufderheide went the distance for Joliet, taking the loss as he fell to 0-2 on the season. He surrendered six runs on 10 hits, walking one and striking out seven.

Gabriel Garcia, Figueroa and Nathans had two hits apiece in the game two win for New York; while Brylie Ware paced Joliet with three hits.

Tickets for all games, as well as season tickets and packages for the 2022 season are available by stopping by the box office during business hours, calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to NYBoulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.