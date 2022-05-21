Lake Erie Crushers Postponed

Saturday night's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Sussex County Miners at Mercy Health Stadium has been postponed due to the threat of thunderstorms all across the area. The game will be made up as part of a double header on Sunday, May 22. A pair of seven inning games are scheduled, and the first one will begin at 1:05 PM.

