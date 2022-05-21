Otters' Winning Streak Ends in Rain-Shortened Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After hustling out to an early four-run advantage, the Evansville Otters came out on the wrong end of an 8-6 loss to the Quebec Capitales in a rain-shortened game Saturday.

The Otters opened the scoring in the bottom half of the first inning, which started with four straight singles. After all nine hitters had an opportunity at the plate, the Otters' advantage sat at 4-0. Quebec also committed three errors in the opening stanza of the game.

Designated hitter Zach Biermann, first baseman Steven Sensley and center fielder Miles Gordon all drove in runs in the opening frame.

The Capitales answered in the second, as left fielder Pedro Gonzales grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring center fielder Jonathan Lacroix from third.

Quebec grabbed one more run in the third, this time on a solo home run from first baseman Josh McAdams, bringing the score to 4-2.

The Otters grabbed their two-run lead once again in the bottom of the third, as catcher Justin Felix hit his second two-run home run of the season.

The score held even as the first batch of rain rolled in. In the top of the fifth, the Capitales made their push. Without recording an out, Ryan O'Reilly had loaded the bases. O'Reilly hit catcher Jeffry Parra next, bringing in a single run.

One batter later, third basemen T.J. White hit a grand slam, giving the Capitales a 7-6 lead they would never surrender.

Quebec added one final run in the top half of the sixth on an RBI single from White.

The next front of rain pushed in midway through the eighth and after the final out, the umpires called for a rain delay. After about 40 minutes of delay, the game was called, declaring the final score 8-6 in eight innings.

Quebec out-hit Evansville 10-9, marking the first time all season the Otters have been out-hit by an opponent.

Evansville's winning streak throughout the week ends at five.

The result evened the series at 1-1, with the rubber match set for 12:35 p.m. at Bosse Field on Sunday. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., as the Otters welcome fans to the second Dog Days of Summer of the season - so fans are encouraged to bring their dog to the game for a day of baseball and discounted hot dogs.

