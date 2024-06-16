Sky Lose 83-91 to Fever, Cardoso Records First Career Double-Double

June 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Indiana Fever 83-91 in their second matchup of the season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 16. With the loss, the Sky moved to 4-9 on the season, 2-7 against the Eastern Conference, 3-4 on the road and 28-40 against the Fever all time.

Marina Mabrey led the Sky in scoring with 22 points and three rebounds while Chennedy Carter scored 18 points and four assists in the first start of her Sky career. Angel Reese notched her sixth consecutive double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists. Kamilla Cardoso recorded her first career double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds. To round out Chicago's double-digit scorers, reserve guard Dana Evans scored 12 points and three assists.

Caitlin Clark led the Fever in scoring with 23 points and tied a season high in game with nine assists. Aliyah Boston had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds with four blocks, the latter two of which tied her career highs. Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points with four rebounds and NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points with seven rebounds.

Other highlights include:

Kamilla Cardoso recorded a career-high six offensive rebounds

Cardoso recorded her six offensive boards in the first half

Cardoso pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds

Angel Reese recorded five offensive rebounds; her and Cardoso became the first Sky rookies in franchise history to each have 5+ offensive rebounds in the same game and are the first rookies to do so for any team since Joyner Holmes and Jocelyn Willougby in 2020 for New York (Across the Timeline)

Reese's sixth consecutive double-double ties the WNBA's all-time record for consecutive such games by a first-year player (tied Cindy Brown and Tina Charles) (Across the Timeline)

Aliyah Boston is the third player with 15+ points, 14+ rebounds, 5+ blocks, and 4+ assists in a game in WNBA history, joining Candace Parker and Jonquel Jones (Across the Timeline)

Caitlin Clark is the fourth player in WNBA history to finish a game with 20+ points, 9+ assists, 8+ rebounds and 2+ blocks and is the first rookie to do so (Across the Timeline)

Clark is the first player in WNBA history to get to 200 points, 75 rebounds and 75 assists in their first 15 games (Across the Timeline)

Lindsay Allen recorded her first start in a Sky uniform

NEXT UP : The Sky return home to Wintrust Arena to take on the Dallas Wings on Thursday, June 20. Chicago and Dallas have squared off twice this season, splitting the season series so far 1-1.

In the first game between the two teams - the season opener - Chicago fell to Dallas, 79-87. All five of the Sky's starters scored in double figures, with Marina Mabrey leading the way with 19 points and nine rebounds. Angel Reese made her WNBA debut in that game, recording 12 points and five rebounds.

In that first matchup, Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas in scoring with 25 points, combining with Natasha Howard (15), Teaira McCowan (18) and Maddy Siegrist (13) to score 71 of the Wings' 87 points (81.6%).

In the second game between the two teams, Diamond DeShields led the Sky in scoring with 16 points to help power Chicago to its first win of the season. Again, all five starters scored in double figures, with Reese posting 11 points and nine rebounds, Elizabeth Williams stuffing the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, five steals and three assists, and Mabrey scoring 14.

Ogunbowale scored 35 of Dallas's 71 points in the second game between the two teams, making all 11 of her free-throw attempts. Kalani Brown scored 11 off the bench.

The Sky are 1-1 this season against Dallas, 26-26 all time and 2-2 against the Western Conference this season.

KEY RUNS:

The Fever went on a 13-4 run from 8:41 to 5:04 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 20-8 run from 4:51 in the first quarter to 9:10 in the second quarter

Indiana went on a 10-2 run from 7:37 to 5:19 in the second quarter

Indiana outscored Chicago 17-24 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 10-2 run from 8:40 to 7:28 in the third quarter

The Fever went on a 12-4 run from 6:58 to 3:40 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky's bench outscored the Fever's 20-17

Chicago has outscored opponents in bench points in 11 straight games

The Fever notched five blocks in the first quarter

The Sky recorded five steals in the second quarter

The Fever out-blocked the Sky 11-2

The Sky recorded eight steals while the Fever recorded one steal

The Fever recorded a season-high 11 blocks

Indiana recorded a season-high 23 assists

The Fever tied a season high in a game with 91 points

The Fever pulled down eight offensive rebounds and scored seven second chance points while the Sky recorded 12 offensive boards and scored 14 points off them

The Fever recorded 16 turnovers, allowing 16 points off those turnovers while the Sky committed five turnovers, allowing three points off them

The Fever out-shot the Sky, going 56.5% from the field (35 of 62), while the Sky shot 40.7% (33 of 81)

Chicago out-shot Indiana from the free-throw line, going 12 for 14 (85.7%) while Indiana went 13 for 19 (68.4%)

The Fever assisted on all eight of their made field goals in the fourth quarter

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso pulled down seven of the Sky's 13 rebounds in the first quarter

Cardoso's seven rebounds in the first quarter are her career high for rebounds in a quarter

Chennedy Carter accounted for 13 of the Sky's 26 points in the first quarter (eight points, five points from assists)

Carter scored six of the Sky's 23 points in the third quarter

Marina Mabrey scored six of the Sky's 26 points in the first quarter

Mabrey accounted for 12 of the Sky's 23 points in the third quarter (10 points, two points from assists)

Angel Reese accounted for eight of the Sky's 17 points in the second quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Reese pulled down 13 of the Sky's 32 rebounds

Dana Evans tied a season high in a game with three three-pointers

INDIANA NOTES:

Caitlin Clark accounted for 12 of the Fever's 23 points in the first quarter (seven points, five points created from assists)

Clark accounted for 11 of the Fever's 21 points in the third quarter (nine points, two points created from assists)

Clark accounted for 13 of the Fever's 23 points in the fourth quarter (five points, eight points created from four assists)

Clark dished out four assists in the fourth quarter

Kelsey Mitchell accounted for 11 of the Fever's 24 points in the second quarter (eight points, three points from assists)

Aliyah Boston pulled down seven of the Fever's nine rebounds in the third quarter

Boston reached a double-double by the third quarter

Boston accounted for 11 of the Fever's 23 points in the fourth quarter (six points, five points created from assists)

NaLyssa Smith accounted for nine of the Fever's 23 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.