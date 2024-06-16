Fever Welcome Sky to Indianapolis for Second Time this Season

June 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







On Sunday, the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for its second of four games during the regular season. The first meeting on June 1 saw Indiana earn a hard-fought win against the Sky, 71-70, at home led by Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell's 18-point performance. Mitchell enters Sunday in the top 20 in the WNBA for scoring with an average of 15.4 points per game. Fever center Boston, guard Caitlin Clark and guard Kristy Wallace all scored in double digits as well against the Sky in the first matchup.

The Fever head into Sunday's game after a 91-84 victory against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, which marked Indiana's highest scoring game of 2024. Fever center Aliyah Boston tied a career-high with 27 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell also added a season-high 24 points. Coming into Sunday, the Chicago Sky own a three-game losing streak - its longest line of losses so far this season - with its most recent fall occurring two days ago at the Washington Mystics, 83-81.

Though she hasn't started in any games this season, Sky guard Chennedy Carter continues to be a key addition off the bench for Chicago. In the loss on Friday, Carter led Chicago in scoring with 16 points and pulled down six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Last time against Indiana, Carter led Chicago with 19 points.

Sky rookie center Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA debut in Indiana after dealing with a shoulder injury at the beginning of the season. Since her debut, Kardoso ranks first among all rookies in field goal percentage (52.8%) and third in rebounds among all rookies (5.7 rpg), trailing behind Angel Reese with 10.0 rebounds per contest.

Clark joins Reese atop many of the rookie stats as well, with Clark and Reese ranking first and second in scoring with 15.6 and 12.2 points per game. Reese ranks first in steals per game among rookies with 1.83 steals per contest, and Clark follows with 1.36 spg.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.