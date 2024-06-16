Aces Sign Jessika Carter, Waive Emma Cannon

June 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have waived forward Emma Cannon, and signed 6-5 center Jessika Carter.

A three-time All-SEC selection, Carter earned 2024 WBCA Honorable Mention All-America honors after averaging 14.9 points on 52.8 percent shooting from the field with 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.4 minutes per contest.

Her field-goal percentage ranked second, rebounds fifth, blocks sixth and points 12th among conference players.

Carter became one of three players (Teaira McCowan and LaToya Thomas) in program history to surpass 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. ??Her 1,750 career points rank sixth, while her 1,120 rebounds are second and 238 blocks are third in the program record books.

The New York liberty drafted Carter with the 11th pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She scored 4 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, and handed out 2 assists in a May 7 preseason game against Chicago.

Las Vegas originally signed the 6-2 Cannon during training camp on May 6. The 6-year WNBA veteran played in 4 regular season games for the Aces averaging 0.8 points and 0.4 rebounds.

It was her second stint with the Aces as Cannon originally signed with the team at the end of the 2020 regular season, playing in all of Las Vegas' postseason games that season. She also broke camp with the 2021 team, playing in 3 games before being waived on May 29 of that year. Cannon has also spent time with the Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury during her WNBA career.

