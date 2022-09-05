Sky Carp Fans Break 36-Year Attendance Mark

September 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release









Confetti flies at ABC Supply Stadium, home of the Beloit Sky Carp

(Beloit Sky Carp) Confetti flies at ABC Supply Stadium, home of the Beloit Sky Carp(Beloit Sky Carp)

BELOIT - History favors the bold. Only two short years ago Beloit was on a shortlist of teams slated for elimination from affiliated baseball. Through the steadfast persistence of many community stakeholders and the undying support of the Stateline community, ABC Supply Stadium was built and baseball was secured for years to come.

Fast forward to Sunday as a crowd of over 2,000 people filled beautiful ABC Supply Stadium for Princess Day at the ballpark. Even after a cold start to the season, the fans of the Beloit Sky Carp made 2022 the best season in Beloit Professional Baseball history by breaking the all-time single season attendance record. The previous record of 101,127 fans has stood since 1986.

The 383rd fan through the gate Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium broke the franchise record. Confetti cannons were shot, a Sky Carp flyover occurred, and the fans erupted. The Beloit Sky Carp finished the season with a mark of 102,794 fans.

Former President of the Beloit Professional Baseball Association and now current board member of the Riverbend Stadium Authority Dennis Conerton reflected on the previous record year.

"We were the Beloit Brewers at the time, and the franchise was just five years old," Conerton said. "We were starting to see some of the players that were with our first team contributing at the Major League level in Milwaukee, and there was just a lot of excitement around the club. I'm extremely proud of the work we did with the Snappers and I cannot wait to see the Sky Carp take it to new heights"

A lot has changed since the mid-1980's, but one thing hasn't: The loyalty and enthusiasm of baseball fans in Beloit and the surrounding areas.

"100% of the credit here goes to the Stateline Community," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "Without them, we have no team. The fans have come out and shown that Beloit can support a professional team. This is just the beginning; in the future we will continue to find ways for ABC Supply Stadium to be the community living room"

The team also beat the average per game attendance record, which was set in 2004, when the Snappers drew an average of 1,487. This year, the club averaged 1,632 fans per game.

The Beloit Sky Carp look to continue this success into the 2023 season. Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting SkyCarp.com or calling (608) 362-2272. Additionally, the Beloit Sky Carp plan to release their 2023 schedule on Monday, September 12th. HONK!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.