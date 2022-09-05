Chiefs Claim Season Series against Wisconsin in Home Finale Triumph

September 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - A three-run seventh inning and pitching duo that combined for 15 strikeouts was the recipe for a 4-3 Chiefs win in the 2022 home finale. In the process, the Chiefs claimed the season series, 11 games to 10.

Wisconsin yet again turned a first inning run into an early lead. With Jackson Chourio aboard at first, Jefferson Quero doubled to the gap in right center to trade places with him and give Wisconsin a 1-0 cushion.

From there, Stiven Cruz was sharp again. The Wisconsin starter twirled three more scoreless frames to finish the week with seven shutout innings frames against the Chiefs.

In the fourth, the Chiefs broke through against the Wisconsin bullpen. Back-to-back Peoria singles placed Jacob Buchberger at third with two outs for Osvaldo Tovalin. The Chiefs first baseman lined a ball into right to knot the score at 1-1.

After his first inning hiccup, Austin Love found his groove to turn in yet another fine performance. The right-hander retired eight of nine batters he faced at one point and was lifted with two outs in the sixth inning. He exited the contest surrendering just three hits. Love whiffed nine Wisconsin batters to bring him to 146 strikeouts on the year, the most by a Chiefs pitcher in a single season since 1996 when Cliff Politte punched out 151 opposing hitters.

With the game still tied entering the seventh, Peoria created some separation. With runners at first at second, catcher Luis Rodriguez hit a slow roller up the third base line. Wisconsin third baseman Ben Metzinger barehanded the ball cleanly but his throw went awry, allowing two Peoria runs to score and extend the Chiefs lead to 3-1. Later in the frame, Tommy Jew smashed a double down the left field line to plate Rodriguez and push Peoria in front, 4-1.

Reliever Nick Trogrlic-Iverson cruised through 2.1 innings of work but was challenged in the top of the ninth. With one on and one out, Ethan Murray lifted a home run over the high wall in right to cut the deficit to 4-3. Trogrlic-Iverson, who has been the Chiefs best bullpen arms in recent weeks, responded with a groundout and a punch out, his sixth of the contest, to end the ballgame.

With the victory, the Chiefs put their home finale in the win column for the first time since 2017 and capped off the 2022 home slate with their 29th victory of the season at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs will wrap up the regular season next week in Davenport, Iowa as Peoria faces off with Quad Cities. The series kicks off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.