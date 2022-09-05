TinCaps Finish Home Schedule with 12th Sellout

September 5, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The 12th sellout crowd of the season packed Parkview Field on Sunday night for the TinCaps' final home game of the year. But 7,048 fans saw Fort Wayne fall to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 9-4.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in his second consecutive MLB rehab appearance as he works his way back from a sprained right ankle. After playing second base on Saturday, he was the designated hitter in this game.

The TinCaps (21-38, 48-77) hit multiple home runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 16. However, the Whitecaps (37-23, 68-58), without a home run in the contest, pulled to within two games of the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) for first place in the Midwest League East Division's second half.

West Michigan took a 2-0 lead with a run in each of the first two innings.

Fort Wayne equalized in the bottom of the second. Third baseman Josttin Diaz, in his first start at Parkview Field, hit a two-run, 404-foot homer. It was the 20-year-old's first High-A hit, since being promoted from the Arizona Complex League on Aug. 22. Diaz hit two homers in the "ACL" in 44 games.

The good vibes on the field for the TinCaps didn't last long, though. The Whitecaps retook the lead in the top of the third with a five-run frame, going up 7-2. All the runs were scored after an error.

First baseman Cole Cummings cut Fort Wayne's deficit down to four with a solo homer in the sixth -- his sixth in 53 games with the team.

The visitors further upped their advantage with two more in the seventh to make it 9-3.

Right fielder Agustín Ruiz ripped a sacrifice fly in the eighth, trimming the margin to 9-4.

Fort Recovery High School (Ohio) alum Nick Thwaits tossed three scoreless innings in relief for the Summit City club, lowering his season ERA to 3.32 (1.84 since June 26).

Parkview Field hosted 303,680 fans this year, averaging 5,061 fans across 60 openings.

Next Game: Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (6:05 p.m.)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.