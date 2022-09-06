Sky Carp Fall in Series Opener
September 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Beloit Sky Carp got their season-ending series off to a tough start Tuesday night with a 13-0 loss to Wisconsin.
The Sky Carp, who need to win four of their final five games in order to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2013, were out-hit 15-4 in one of the most lopsided losses of the season.
M.D. Johnson failed to go at least five innings for the first time since his first start of the season, which took place back in early April.
Milwaukee Brewers prospects Jackson Chourio (two-run double) and Jefferson Quero (three hits including a home run) led the way for the Timber Rattlers. Wisconsin scored at least a run in six of their eight innings, capped off by a four-run eighth.
The two teams will meet again in the Fox Cities Wednesday at noon. Follow the game on Skycarp.com.
