Maciel Returns, Holman to the IL
September 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Grant Holman placed on the Injured List retroactive to Sept. 4
- Outfielder Gabriel Maciel activated from the Covid IL
The updated Lugnuts roster has 29 active players, seven players on the Injured List, one player on the Covid IL and three on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Tonight at 7:05 p.m., the Lansing Lugnuts (27-33, 52-74) open the final series of the season, hosting the Dayton Dragons through Sunday, September 11, to close out the 2022 season. For more information on the Nuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
