Dragons Tyler Callihan Wins MWL Player of the Week Award

September 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons infielder Tyler Callihan has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 29-September 4.

Callihan played in all six games during the week. He batted .458 (11 for 24) with two home runs, one triple, two doubles, and eight RBI.

Callihan is a native of Jacksonville, Florida. He was signed by the Reds as a third round draft pick in 2019 out of high school (Providence School in Jacksonville).

The Dragons open a season-ending six-game series at Lansing, Michigan against the Lansing Lugnuts tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Dragons have won nine of their last 10 games. All Dragons games are broadcast on WONE 980 AM and can also be heard via the Dragons Mobile App.

